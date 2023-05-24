Marvel Reveals Kid Venom, A New Symbiote Hero

Contains spoilers for "Death of the Venomverse" #2

Marvel Comics is introducing a new version of Venom to their symbiote-filled universe, as "Death of the Venomverse" #2 will feature the debut of Kid Venom.

In the main Marvel Universe, the current Venom isn't Eddie Brock but is his son Dylan. Born after his mother, Anne Weying, became pregnant after bonding with Venom, Dylan was given a unique role and physiology as part human, part symbiote. Following the events of the "King in Black" crossover, the teenager took on his father's mantle, proving to be a fine choice as Venom. However, while Dylan might actually be the kid version of Venom, a new character actually named Kid Venom is set to arrive in the comics soon.

In the second part of the "Death of the Venomverse," which will see Carnage travel across the Multiverse and face Knull to become the new King in Black, readers will meet Kid Venom. The hero, whose real name is Kentaru, will come from the past and make his grand debut in the event, as he will likely be forced to take on Carnage while the villain tries to wipe out symbiotes from across space and time.