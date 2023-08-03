Warner Bros. Discovery Under Fire For Report That Hollywood Strikes Saved Them Millions

Warner Bros. Discovery isn't exactly the poster child for saving money in Hollywood, losing $3.4 billion in its first post-merger quarter. However, the studio seems to have finally cracked the code for saving some money: just don't work.

Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels heralded that the work stoppage caused by the dual WGA and SAG-AFRTRA strikes has saved the studio over $100 million as writers and actors nationwide continue to fight for adequate pay and better working conditions. According to Variety, the statement came during the company's second-quarter earnings results call, with Warner Bros. Discovery expecting Hollywood to be back up and running by September.

During the call, CEO David Zaslav stated that Warner Bros. Discovery is at its best when telling entertaining and inspiring stories across TV and theatrical releases. "We cannot do any of that without the entirety of the creative community, the great creative community. Without the writers, directors, editors, producers, actors, the whole below-the-line crew. Our job is to enable and empower them to do their best work," he said, despite the fact the studios had yet to restart negotiations with both of the unions as of the time of writing.

Naturally, the earnings news from WBD didn't sit well with many on social media, like @AcunaAndrews, who wrote, "I wish David Zaslav and all the other greedy corrupt CEOs a very Go Bankrupt." Unfortunately for the studio, that seems to be a popular sentiment on social media.