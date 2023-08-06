TMNT: The Nickelodeon References You Missed In Mutant Mayhem

Nickelodeon has provided several iterations of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" over the last decade, but "Mutant Mayhem" is kicking off something special. Although the film was just released, Paramount has already greenlit a sequel and a TV show to fill in the blanks between the two movies. There's much to be excited about for the future of "TMNT," but Nickelodeon also understands the value of mining the past.

A few weeks before "Mutant Mayhem" hit theaters, Variety reported that Nickelodeon had acquired worldwide rights to the original 1987 Fred Wolf series. The show ran from 1987 to 1996 for a total of 193 episodes, and with Nickelodeon now owning the show, it can appear on any channels owned and operated by the company, including YouTube, O&O, and Pluto TV linear channels. This also allows them to appear on Nickelodeon-branded channels and digital platforms across the globe.

The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con with a panel featuring "Mutant Mayhem" director Jeff Rowe and "TMNT" co-creator Kevin Eastman. It was fresh news, as Eastman told the crowd, "We just found out today — this is breaking news — Nickelodeon and Paramount have secured the rights to broadcast the original cartoon series." With more stories set in the world of "Mutant Mayhem" and the original "TMNT" series on the way, it's a good time to be a Ninja Turtle fan.