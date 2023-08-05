TMNT: The Surprising Influence Attack On Titan Has On Mutant Mayhem

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

From comic books to previous "TMNT" adaptations, numerous pop culture references exist throughout "Mutant Mayhem." However, one reference that may have surprised some viewers is how significant "Attack on Titan" is to the plot. After all, "Mutant Mayhem" is rated PG, and "Attack on Titan" definitely isn't appropriate to watch for young children. But for the teenagers and adults in the audience, it was undoubtedly fun to see how the anime allowed the turtles to defeat Superfly (Ice Cube).

"Attack on Titan" first comes up when the Ninja Turtles go to April's (Ayo Edebiri) high school. Donnie (Micah Abbey) sees "Attack on Titan" written on someone's locker, and being a fan of anime, he's psyched there are other kids he could hang out with who also like anime. It's initially just a sweet moment as the turtles realize the opportunities that await them if they can become heroes, but "Attack on Titan" is more important than initially let on.

During the climax, the brothers try to find a way to stop Superfly, who's turned into a mutated kaiju. Donnie's the one who figures out a weakness and references "Attack on Titan" at this moment. The Titans in the series are weak at the nape of the neck, and Donnie realizes that if they can drop the canister containing the de-mutating agent into Superfly's blowhole near the neck, thus releasing the compound into his bloodstream, he'll revert back into a bunch of animals.