TMNT: The Surprising Influence Attack On Titan Has On Mutant Mayhem
Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"
From comic books to previous "TMNT" adaptations, numerous pop culture references exist throughout "Mutant Mayhem." However, one reference that may have surprised some viewers is how significant "Attack on Titan" is to the plot. After all, "Mutant Mayhem" is rated PG, and "Attack on Titan" definitely isn't appropriate to watch for young children. But for the teenagers and adults in the audience, it was undoubtedly fun to see how the anime allowed the turtles to defeat Superfly (Ice Cube).
"Attack on Titan" first comes up when the Ninja Turtles go to April's (Ayo Edebiri) high school. Donnie (Micah Abbey) sees "Attack on Titan" written on someone's locker, and being a fan of anime, he's psyched there are other kids he could hang out with who also like anime. It's initially just a sweet moment as the turtles realize the opportunities that await them if they can become heroes, but "Attack on Titan" is more important than initially let on.
During the climax, the brothers try to find a way to stop Superfly, who's turned into a mutated kaiju. Donnie's the one who figures out a weakness and references "Attack on Titan" at this moment. The Titans in the series are weak at the nape of the neck, and Donnie realizes that if they can drop the canister containing the de-mutating agent into Superfly's blowhole near the neck, thus releasing the compound into his bloodstream, he'll revert back into a bunch of animals.
Anime saves the day in Mutant Mayhem
Anime fans everywhere likely rejoiced that a nerd who watches far too much anime was the one who figured out how to stop Superfly. In "Attack on Titan," Pure Titans have a weakness whereby cutting the nape of the neck severs the spinal cord, killing them. The technique also works for Titan Shifters because they keep their human bodies at the back of the neck. Donnie realizes Superfly has the same weakness because he initially fused with a whale, meaning he has a blowhole near the base of his neck, which would allow the de-mutating liquid to enter his bloodstream.
While "Attack on Titan" being referenced originally comes across as a fun pop culture reference and a way to establish one of Donnie's interests, it actually turns into foreshadowing. Viewers know Superfly is the main villain, but there's a good chance audiences didn't know he'd turn into a kaiju. Suddenly, the "Attack on Titan" reference makes sense, and even though little kids won't know what Donnie's talking about, older anime fans understand where he's coming from.
Donnie's love for anime factors in even after the climax. On the turtles' first day of high school, he wears a "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" hoodie. Later, he joins the Anime Club. It's a fun way to update the characters' personalities to better fit the modern era. And with a Paramount+ series and sequel already greenlit, there may be plenty more anime references yet in this franchise.