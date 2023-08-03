What Is TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Rated And Is It Appropriate For All Kids?

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

The "TMNT" franchise has always gone back and forth between kid-friendly and adults-only. Many people were first introduced to the turtles in the 1980s cartoon that primarily existed to sell action figures and breakfast cereals. But if you look toward the comics, there are plenty of stories that kids should definitely stay away from, like the miniseries "Bodycount," which features Raphael using firearms and explosives, a far cry from the ninja weapons the reptiles typically use.

With so many incarnations of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," it's only natural for parents to wonder if "Mutant Mayhem" is appropriate for children. The Motion Picture Association has rated the film PG "for sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material." This means it's all right for kids to watch, but parents should be aware of some material in the film so that it doesn't catch anyone by surprise.

As far as "violence and action" go, "Mutant Mayhem" has all of the typical "TMNT" fight scenes fans have come to expect from the series. The turtles get into fights with criminals and mutants, ultimately battling a giant version of Superfly (Ice Cube) for the finale. There's no blood or terrible injuries, so kids who have grown up on superhero properties probably won't mind those scenes. But there are other moments to watch out for.