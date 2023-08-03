What Is TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Rated And Is It Appropriate For All Kids?
Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"
The "TMNT" franchise has always gone back and forth between kid-friendly and adults-only. Many people were first introduced to the turtles in the 1980s cartoon that primarily existed to sell action figures and breakfast cereals. But if you look toward the comics, there are plenty of stories that kids should definitely stay away from, like the miniseries "Bodycount," which features Raphael using firearms and explosives, a far cry from the ninja weapons the reptiles typically use.
With so many incarnations of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," it's only natural for parents to wonder if "Mutant Mayhem" is appropriate for children. The Motion Picture Association has rated the film PG "for sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material." This means it's all right for kids to watch, but parents should be aware of some material in the film so that it doesn't catch anyone by surprise.
As far as "violence and action" go, "Mutant Mayhem" has all of the typical "TMNT" fight scenes fans have come to expect from the series. The turtles get into fights with criminals and mutants, ultimately battling a giant version of Superfly (Ice Cube) for the finale. There's no blood or terrible injuries, so kids who have grown up on superhero properties probably won't mind those scenes. But there are other moments to watch out for.
Gross mutants and mild language may give some parents pause
An animated film about ninja turtles who use slang like "rizz" is naturally going to gear toward children. Parents shouldn't worry too much about their kids being exposed to anything unsavory, but some moments push the boundaries of the PG rating. There is language, but it's nothing to be overly concerned about. It's mostly characters saying things like "crap" and "pissed."
The loosest wording used in the MPA's PG rating is "impolite material." This could be in reference to several things that occur throughout "Mutant Mayhem." For starters, there's a running gag that April (Ayo Edebiri) gets nervous when having to speak on camera to the point where she vomits. There are several moments where the audience sees her vomiting in a pretty over-the-top fashion. It's even remixed and gone viral, which may be gross for some audience members.
There's also the body horror aspect with some of the mutants. Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd) may be a total bro, but Scumbug is fairly grotesque. There's also the final form of Superfly toward the end of the film, where he mutates with various other animals, turning into a Cronenbergian kaiju. It's likely nothing older kids and adults can't handle, but younger children may be frightened by such images. As always, only parents know what their kids can handle, but for the most part, "Mutant Mayhem," playing in theaters now, is fun for the whole family.