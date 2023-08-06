The Witcher's Big Season 3 Part 1 Fight Made No Sense

It's no news that "The Witcher" Season 3 has been a massive disappointment. Instead of being a triumphant finale to Henry Cavill's dedication to the show, the Netflix series continuously fails to find its footing, ending with the lowest fan ratings so far. Unfortunately, it doesn't take long to see the show's trajectory, as Season 3 Part 1 features an incredibly confusing fight early on.

While Season 3, Episode 1, "Shaerrawedd," wanted to end with a bang, the climactic scene doesn't make any sense when you take a step back. As Geralt (Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allen), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) visit the titular elven ruins, Rience (Sam Woolf) attacks them with a seemingly endless army of thugs. Just as the fire mage thinks he's won, Yarpen (Jeremy Crawford) and Jaskier (Joey Batey) arrive with their own endless group of dwarven mercenaries.

As if there weren't enough people on the battlefield, the Scoia'tael appear out of nowhere, turning the fight into an incredibly confusing three-way battle. Geralt chases Rience through a portal – more on that in a bit – leaving Yennefer to hold the portal open, who bizarrely doesn't get a single scratch on her while standing out in the open. It's clear Netflix wanted this battle to be an epic fight featuring many of the show's biggest characters. However, the result looks more like random characters appearing out of thin air rather than an Avengers-like battle scene.