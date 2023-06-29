The Witcher S3: Who Plays Rience And Why Wasn't He In The Games?

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 1

In "The Witcher" Season 3, many of the show's colorful and often suspicious recurring characters continue to recur. One of the most threatening and visually captivating folks to make a comeback in the season's first episode is Rience, the fire mage Lydia van Bredevoort (Aisha Fabienne Ross) recruits to capture Ciri (Freya Allan) in Season 2. Rience's original actor was Chris Fulton, but in Season 3, there's a new guy behind the burn prosthetics: Sam Woolf, who's known for his portrayal of Prince Edward in "The Crown" Season 5.

Given the general moral greyness of "The Witcher" characters, it can sometimes be difficult to tell who's the villain and who's the hero, so the smarmy, ruthless Rience is a welcome force of open hostility. His flame-themed powers and sadistic tendencies make him a threatening enemy for anyone. Thanks to the highly visual nature of the fire mage's powers and his compelling character design, fans of "The Witcher" might find themselves asking why the red-hot magic user hasn't made an appearance in any of the video games — a medium the villain would clearly be a great fit for. The reason for this lies in the unfortunate passage of time, as certain events in the grander "The Witcher" story and timeline mean that Rience simply couldn't be around in any of the games.

Spoiler warning: discussion of Rience's story in "The Witcher" novels follow, so if you're not familiar with the character's ultimate fate, proceed with caution.