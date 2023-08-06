Loki Season 2: How Many Episodes Will There Be?
"Secret Invasion" may have only just ended, but Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have already gotten a glimpse at the franchise's next Disney+ original. Indeed, Marvel Studios recently unveiled the first "Loki" Season 2 trailer, which seemingly only raised viewers' expectations for it. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, though. Not only is "Loki" Season 1 still considered one of Marvel's best TV offerings to date, but there has so far been no reason to believe that its sophomore batch of episodes won't be just as thrilling and entertaining.
Fortunately, it looks like "Loki" Season 2 is going to be just as wacky, action-packed, and multiverse-altering as fans have long hoped. It's even set to feature recent Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan as a new TVA tech guy named OB, who already looks like he's going to fit right in with Mobius (Owen Wilson), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and the rest of the show's established characters. That said, while "Loki" Season 2 looks like it'll be brimming with exciting moments, it's worth noting that it won't be any longer than its predecessor.
The season will be comprised, much like the show's debut run, of just six episodes. That means the series' second season is going to continue following Marvel's established, six-episode Disney+ structure, which may come as either welcome or unfortunate news, depending on how viewers feel about the studio's current TV track record.
Will Loki be renewed for Season 3?
Over the past few years, Marvel has been busy expanding the television side of the MCU, but not all of its small-screen efforts have been received as well as others. The studio has been repeatedly criticized for the unbending episode limits of its TV series, which have resulted in several of its shows suffering from uneven pacing. With that in mind, it'd be understandable if certain viewers go into "Loki" Season 2 a little concerned about its number of installments. However, it's worth noting that the series' first season worked well within the confines of its six episodes, so there's a strong chance it'll be able to pull off that feat again.
As for what lies in store in the upcoming season, fans will just have to wait to find out. "Loki" Season 1 famously ended with the introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and the fracturing of the multiverse. Whether or not "Loki" Season 2 will be able to match the size of that twist remains to be seen, but its first trailer certainly suggests that it will fully explore the fallout of the sacred timeline's destruction.
To date, "Loki" is the only one of Marvel's live-action Disney+ TV shows that's been renewed for a second season, but it's still unclear whether the series will continue past this year. Its future may very well depend solely on what happens throughout "Loki" Season 2, which means MCU fans will likely have to wait until its sophomore run is concluded to find out the series' fate. For now, viewers have at least six more episodes of "Loki" to look forward to.
The series is set to return Friday, October 6 on Disney+.