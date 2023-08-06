Loki Season 2: How Many Episodes Will There Be?

Over the past few years, Marvel has been busy expanding the television side of the MCU, but not all of its small-screen efforts have been received as well as others. The studio has been repeatedly criticized for the unbending episode limits of its TV series, which have resulted in several of its shows suffering from uneven pacing. With that in mind, it'd be understandable if certain viewers go into "Loki" Season 2 a little concerned about its number of installments. However, it's worth noting that the series' first season worked well within the confines of its six episodes, so there's a strong chance it'll be able to pull off that feat again.

As for what lies in store in the upcoming season, fans will just have to wait to find out. "Loki" Season 1 famously ended with the introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and the fracturing of the multiverse. Whether or not "Loki" Season 2 will be able to match the size of that twist remains to be seen, but its first trailer certainly suggests that it will fully explore the fallout of the sacred timeline's destruction.

To date, "Loki" is the only one of Marvel's live-action Disney+ TV shows that's been renewed for a second season, but it's still unclear whether the series will continue past this year. Its future may very well depend solely on what happens throughout "Loki" Season 2, which means MCU fans will likely have to wait until its sophomore run is concluded to find out the series' fate. For now, viewers have at least six more episodes of "Loki" to look forward to.

The series is set to return Friday, October 6 on Disney+.