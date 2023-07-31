Loki Season 2 Trailer Unleashes Multiversal Mayhem With Ke Huy Quan In The TSA
It's finally here! The trailer for "Loki" Season 2 has dropped, and we're getting our first look at the unprecedented project. This marks the first time in the MCU that a series has gotten a second season, and no show is more deserving than "Loki." Putting the God of Mischief at the forefront of his own program was one of the best decisions we saw in Phase 4, and many would argue it's the best series out of the eight live-action projects we were handed.
The series had bigger stakes than any other in Phase 4 and effectively released Kang (Jonathan Majors) into the world. We're now seeing the fallout of that fateful meetup between Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino), and He Who Remains (Majors) as the Sacred Timeline is in ruins.
Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are back at it, and it looks like we have another Disney+ hit on our hands.
Chaos explodes in Loki Season 2
Season 2 of "Loki" drops on Disney+ on October 6. The show has held tightly onto its release date despite the Writers and Actors strike, as well as the arrest of Jonathan Majors. The new season highlights the immediate aftermath of Sylvie's murder of He Who Remains, and things are looking bleak. Back with Loki is Mobius, the standout star of Season 1. The new besties are running amok in this new version of the TVA, where variants are still very much a thing. Loki reveals that a war is coming, saying, "There's nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction."
We'll better understand how "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" fits in here shortly, especially since Loki and Mobius appeared in one of its post-credits scenes. If this trailer proves anything, it's that Phase 5 is going to be one wild ride.