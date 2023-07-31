Loki Season 2 Trailer Unleashes Multiversal Mayhem With Ke Huy Quan In The TSA

It's finally here! The trailer for "Loki" Season 2 has dropped, and we're getting our first look at the unprecedented project. This marks the first time in the MCU that a series has gotten a second season, and no show is more deserving than "Loki." Putting the God of Mischief at the forefront of his own program was one of the best decisions we saw in Phase 4, and many would argue it's the best series out of the eight live-action projects we were handed.

The series had bigger stakes than any other in Phase 4 and effectively released Kang (Jonathan Majors) into the world. We're now seeing the fallout of that fateful meetup between Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino), and He Who Remains (Majors) as the Sacred Timeline is in ruins.

Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are back at it, and it looks like we have another Disney+ hit on our hands.