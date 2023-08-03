Move Over Mattel, Crayola Studios Is Entering The Game With New Entertainment Studios

Hollywood will literally mine every existing intellectual property before giving an original idea a chance. Comic books have pretty much been run dry to the point where studios are doubling down on real-life business stories that feel like feature-length advertisements. And after the immense success of "Barbie," Mattel has stated an interest in making more films out of their toys, including Polly Pocket and Hot Wheels. And now, audiences can prepare for official Crayola movies.

The creative arts supply company best known for its line of crayons is getting into content creation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will launch a studio division, partnering with other animation studios and production companies to build a slate of projects that appeal to children and families. Victoria Lozano, who will oversee the new division, released the following statement, "As world leaders in creative self-expression, the establishment of Crayola Studios is a logical next step for us [and] builds on plans announced last year to develop entertainment content that inspires and nurtures the next generation and helps them develop lifelong creative mindsets."

The question then becomes what kind of content to expect from the studio. Naturally, people's first thoughts would be movies like "Magenta" and "Aqua" that build up to an "Avengers"-like team-up called "Rainbow" or something. As it turns out, Crayola Studios already has a project lined up that makes a lot more sense.