Between Tetris And Air, Today's Product Movies Honor The Middlemen & Do The Creators Dirty

It's fascinating to examine trends in movies. In 2023, beyond the superhero flicks and sequels, there's an abundance of films about the development and release of famous products and brands.

"Tetris," which tells the true story of Nintendo's acquisition of the video game, came out on Apple TV+ on March 31. "Air," a movie about the release of the Air Jordan sneakers, soon followed. And down the road, audiences are getting "Blackberry" and "Flamin' Hot," which are about Blackberry phones and Flamin' Hot Cheetos, respectively. Now, movies about products are nothing new. 2016's "The Founder" follows the rise of Ray Kroc bringing McDonald's to the world, and there are numerous other examples. But the fact viewers are getting so many movies about this topic in a short span of time seems to indicate growing changes in the culture. Specifically, most of these movies are showing a growing interest in corporate America.

As a disclaimer, this article isn't about the quality of each individual movie. "Air" is already getting early Oscar buzz, and "Tetris" received solid reviews from critics, with Looper complimenting its "thrilling backstory." Rather, this article aims to shed a light on how trends like this in film tend to indicate a shift in the public consciousness, and how the rise of the so-called "product movie" suggests something is happening to society at large — and it has to do with companies valuing the exploitation of labor over artistic ingenuity.