Which Cheech And Chong Movie Has Pee-Wee Herman & Why Is His Role So Different?

You wouldn't think the whimsical world of Paul Reubens and the daffy, slightly more grown-up stoner comedy of Cheech and Chong would somehow collide, but in 1980, the two met and intermarried. "Cheech and Chong's Next Movie" features Reubens playing a smug bellhop who tries to ruin Tommy Chong's day and is nearly punched out and arrested for his troubles. It turns out the bellhop has a night gig doing stand-up comedy as Pee-wee Herman. His act, too, is ruined by Chong and eventually devolves into a bar-wide brawl. The film serves as Pee-wee's very first big-screen appearance.

Reubens put forth a performance that's both prophetic and frankly foul-mouthed. For every blurted "I know you are, but what am I?" there's a string of F-bombs. As the bellhop, his language is stronger, but even while in character as Pee-wee, Reubens puts up a middle finger in response to Chong's heckling.

Why is this early version of Pee-wee so risque? One could argue that it's because he's playing the foul-mouthed bellhop who has a gig at night as the more wholesome Pee-wee, and he can get away with much more under that pretext. It's also worth noting that "Pee-wee's Playhouse" didn't start life as an all-ages act, but as a nighttime show put on by Reubens and his fellow Groundlings. Thusly, early iterations of life in the Playhouse occasionally featured blue humor. By the time it became a theatrical sensation, Reubens had ironed out the production's kinks — and Pee-wee became a kiddie show host for real.