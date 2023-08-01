The Untold Truth Of Pee-Wee's Playhouse

As was the case in his 1985 breakout film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," Pee-wee Herman was credited as playing "himself" in "Pee-wee's Playhouse." The Pee-wee Herman character was both a work of performance art and a vehicle for privacy, and Reubens did the majority of his press for both "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and "Pee-wee's Playhouse" in character as the lovable manchild (one notable exception where Reubens spoke to the press as himself: when addressing The New York Times ahead of the "Playhouse" premiere). What "in character" necessarily means can be somewhat vague; the actor's mother, Judy Rubenfeld, told Rolling Stone in 1987, "I'm not sure where Paul ends and Pee-wee begins."

That Rolling Stone piece provided a number of examples of how confusing the line between actor and character could be. The writer, T. Gertler, was told he "would be talking to Pee-wee, but he wouldn't be using his Pee-wee voice." Gertler was prohibited from asking Pee-wee about his two different identities, only for Pee-wee to bring it up himself, saying, "The problem, to me, is that I have two names, and beyond that, there's not much of a story. This feels more right. I'm able to do all the things I want to do with this arrangement much better. There are so many things I would like to do, so many people I probably am, that it becomes a lot less complicated for me."