Every Pee-Wee Herman Movie Ranked Worst To Best

Paul Reubens died on Sunday, July 30, at the age of 70, and his contribution to the world of film and television as an actor, comedian, writer, and host cannot be overstated. In addition to being one of the most idiosyncratic, most reliably hilarious comedic performers of his generation in roles ranging from a flamboyant vampire in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to a snobby waiter in "The Blues Brothers" to a talking raccoon in "Dr. Dolittle," he also had an underrated knack for dramatic acting, as demonstrated in films like "Blow" and TV series like "The Blacklist" and "Mosaic."

Therefore, the fact that Reubens is still so widely remembered as the star behind Pee-wee Herman is not a slight on the rest of his sturdy resume, but a testament to just what a legendary character Pee-wee was. A giddy, eccentric, hyperactive manchild with a life entirely made up of whimsical adventure and baffling absurdity, Pee-wee Herman started as a stage act parodying incompetent stand-up comics before crossing over to the films, TV series, and specials that made him a pop culture icon. During Reubens' 40-year-plus tenure as the character, he brought his most famous creation to a total of five feature films, including three Pee-wee-centric installments and two significant supporting appearances in 1980s comedies.

Naturally, each of those Pee-wee cinematic ventures is memorable in its own way, so let the following ranking be first and foremost a celebration of the character's massive imprint on American cinema.