Barbie: Ruth Handler's IRS Comment Explained

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

In Greta Gerwig's record-breaking "Barbie," Barbieland is a surreal place. The houses don't have stairs, the ocean looks like it is fashioned out of papier-mâché, and things like death and cellulite are unknown concepts. The real world turns out to be just as strange. Bumbling executives kidnap life-sized dolls and, in a moment that's as poignant as it is otherworldly, the ghost of Barbie inventor Ruth Handler appears in the annals of the Mattel headquarters.

Handler, played by Rhea Perlman, doles out some life advice to Barbie (Margot Robbie). Though the film doesn't get too much into Handler's background, it does take a moment to wryly reference the inventor's tax scandal. "I am Mattel," Perlman's Handler says with a smirk. "At least, until the IRS got to me."

Ruth Handler co-founded Mattel with her husband Elliot and their business partner Harold Matson, ultimately launching the first Barbie doll in 1959. Between 1945 and 1975, she served as Mattel's first president — a fact that Will Ferrell's character alludes to in "Barbie." She and her husband were ousted from their positions due to allegations of fraudulent financial reports, and the Securities and Exchange Commission underwent an investigation of the company, at which time they were fined and forced out.

