Why Genghis Frog From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar To Spider-Man Fans
Paul Rudd isn't the only Marvel Cinematic Universe alum to appear in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."
The "Ant-Man" star (who plays the totally chilled-out Mondo Gecko in the animated film) is joined by Hannibal Buress, a beloved comedian and actor best known for playing a bizarre, semi-fictionalized version of himself on "The Eric Andre Show." However, MCU fans will recall his scene-stealing role as Coach Wilson, Midtown Tech's gym teacher, European chaperone, and resident conspiracy theorist in Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" trilogy.
Buress first appeared in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," in which he called Captain America a "war criminal." He infamously opted not to attend the premiere. Despite receiving an invitation, he tweeted an ad seeking an impersonator to take his place in exchange for $500. A man (later revealed to be an actor and writer named Joe Carroll) arguably lacking even a passing resemblance to Buress proceeded to walk the red carpet that night pretending to be the comedian, fooling members of the press and even giving interviews.
Needless to say, Buress' involvement in the MCU was every bit as hilarious and memorable as the comedian himself, making it an ooze-worthy treat to hear him in the star-studded ensemble of "Mutant Mayhem." That being said, he's no slouch when it comes to voice acting and has lent his voice to a number of popular animated television shows over the years.
Hannibal Buress could be heard on Bob's Burgers and Chozen
Before appearing in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Hannibal Buress guest-starred in a 2013 episode of the long-running Fox animated comedy "Bob's Burgers." Led by "Archer" voice actor H. Jon Benjamin, "Bob's Burgers" is a zany family-workplace sitcom that follows a cash-strapped family trying to operate a troubled burger joint (it's basically like Hulu's "The Bear").
In Season 4, Episode 4, "My Big Fat Greek Bob," in which the titular character (Benjamin) takes a gig cooking food for a college frat house, Buress voices frat boy "Hefty Jeff." His thing is, apparently, knowing everything there is to know about their frat's history, though he curiously can't tell Bob what year the frat was founded.
Soon after the episode aired, Buress joined the cast of an FX musical comedy about rap artists called "Chozen," which would follow Benjamin's "Archer" on the network for just one season before it was prematurely canceled.
"Chozen" is available to purchase on various video-on-demand platforms, while "Bob's Burgers" can be found on Hulu.
He joined the Land of Ooo in Adventure Time
In 2016, Hannibal Buress made a surprise voice appearance on the wildly popular young-adult Cartoon Network series "Adventure Time." He gave voice to one of the many gender-swapped characters in Ice King's (Tom Kenny) fan-fiction stories, Flame Prince (based on Flame Princess, originally voiced by Jessica DiCicco).
In "Five Short Tables," fans got another look into this charming elseworld, including a sequence that saw Flame Prince struggling just to mind his business at a library. Fionna (Madeleine Martin) the Human and Cake (Roz Ryan) the Cat watch with second-hand embarrassment as Buress' fiery cameo very nearly destroys the entire building, each mistaken bump into a shelf igniting the dry wood and brittle pages.
Ultimately, the beleaguered librarian trying to chase Flame Prince down manages to ask him not to touch the books — only for Flame Prince to admit he has no interest in reading and just wants an excuse to use their bathroom.
"Adventure Time" is available to watch on a number of platforms, including Max, Hulu, and the Cartoon Network website.
He tried to extort BoJack Horseman
When Season 4 of the acclaimed Netflix animated dramedy "BoJack Horseman" hit the streamer in 2017, Hannibal Buress guest-starred in one of the episodes as a particularly loathsome character.
Throughout the season, BoJack (Will Arnett) attempts to balance his ego-driven desires to jumpstart his ailing career as an actor and his growing need to connect with Hollyhock (Aparna Nancherla), who he still believes is his estranged daughter but is later revealed to be his half-sister. Part of this ill-fated scheme sees him involving her in the day-to-day operations of the entertainment business, which includes bringing her to the set of his new courtroom "drama" "Felicity Huffman's Booty Academy: Los Angeles."
While BoJack panics over the realization that "FHBA" is far from the "NCIS"-style show he'd thought it would be, Hollyhock becomes smitten with an eager PA named Miles, whom Buress voices. Tragically, Miles confronts BoJack in a parking garage and, appealing to BoJack's semi-paranoid overprotective paternal instincts, offers to stop seeing Hollyhock in exchange for help with his screenwriting career.
He voiced a DC Comics hero in Justice League Action
It was recently announced that Kenyan-American actor Edi Gathegi ("The Blacklist") would be making DC Comics history by bringing the classic superhero Mister Terrific to life for the first time on the silver screen in James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy." Gathegi follows in the footsteps of previous Mister Terrific actors, including "Arrow" actor Echo Kellum, and, yes, Hannibal Buress.
Surprisingly, the usually adult-oriented Buress voiced Mister Terrific in the children's animated series "Justice League Action." A soft revival of the beloved 2000s "Justice League" cartoon (featuring returning cast members like Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Mark Hamill as the Joker), aired just one 52-episode season on Cartoon Network before coming to an end in 2018.
Buress voices Mister Terrific in two episodes: "The Cube Root" and "The Brain Buster." The character is usually written as being heavily flawed, so much so that he crosses the line into "villain" territory every so often. Being a kid's show, these flaws are simplified to Mister Terrific being an image-obsessed egotist, almost like a cross between a Tony Stark-style genius, billionaire, philanthropist, etc., and a high school star athlete. It's a pretty amusing take on the character, and "Justice League Action" can be found on Amazon Prime Video.
He played a villain on The Simpsons
Most recently, Hannibal Buress guest-starred in a Season 32 episode of that little-known animated series "The Simpsons" — if you haven't heard of it yet, it won't take you much time to get to the 692nd episode featuring the comedian.
In "The Road to Cincinnati," which focuses almost entirely on the notoriously uncool Principal Skinner (Harry Shearer), Buress voices Principal Finch, a funny, smooth-talking educator from a gifted magnet school located within the same district as Skinner's Springfield Elementary School. Because of this, Skinner is initially overlooked by Superintendent Chalmers (Hank Azaria) for an apparently prestigious trip to EDU-CON — though Bart (Nancy Cartwright) convinces him to crash the event once Finch calls out sick.
Though Skinner manages to overcome his awkwardness and seemingly develops some sort of friendship with his boss, it's ultimately revealed that Finch and Chalmers have been conspiring to fire Skinner so that Finch can take his place. That all falls apart, of course, though a rage-filled Chalmers does attack Skinner in the middle of the convention as Sweet's "Ballroom Blitz" blasts, so ... at least he got that out of his system before they got back to work?
You can catch all the chaos of "The Simpsons" on Disney+.