Why Genghis Frog From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar To Spider-Man Fans

Paul Rudd isn't the only Marvel Cinematic Universe alum to appear in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

The "Ant-Man" star (who plays the totally chilled-out Mondo Gecko in the animated film) is joined by Hannibal Buress, a beloved comedian and actor best known for playing a bizarre, semi-fictionalized version of himself on "The Eric Andre Show." However, MCU fans will recall his scene-stealing role as Coach Wilson, Midtown Tech's gym teacher, European chaperone, and resident conspiracy theorist in Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" trilogy.

Buress first appeared in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," in which he called Captain America a "war criminal." He infamously opted not to attend the premiere. Despite receiving an invitation, he tweeted an ad seeking an impersonator to take his place in exchange for $500. A man (later revealed to be an actor and writer named Joe Carroll) arguably lacking even a passing resemblance to Buress proceeded to walk the red carpet that night pretending to be the comedian, fooling members of the press and even giving interviews.

Needless to say, Buress' involvement in the MCU was every bit as hilarious and memorable as the comedian himself, making it an ooze-worthy treat to hear him in the star-studded ensemble of "Mutant Mayhem." That being said, he's no slouch when it comes to voice acting and has lent his voice to a number of popular animated television shows over the years.