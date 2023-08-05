TMNT's Most Powerful Villain Is In Mutant Mayhem - But Only Real Fans Noticed

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

When most people think of big bads in the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise, their first thoughts immediately go toward Shredder. It makes sense; he's been a fixture for decades and has an awesome design. However, he isn't the villain in "Mutant Mayhem," although he is teased in the mid-credits scene, so it's clear there are major plans for him in the future. But another character in the movie may wind up being a more powerful threat.

Cynthia Utrom (Maya Rudolph) of the Techno Cosmic Research Institute serves as a secondary antagonist in "Mutant Mayhem." She wants to track down any mutants that have emerged from the ooze for her own nefarious means. This involves capturing the Ninja Turtles and "milking" them so that she can harness their powers. They naturally escape, but the mid-credits scene shows Cynthia keeping an eye on the turtles. So she's going to factor into future installments, too.

"TMNT" fans likely noted that Cynthia's last name is "Utrom," which is an alien race Krang belongs to. Her glasses are also reminiscent of Krang's typical android. Krang is another major "TMNT" villain who's appeared in numerous mediums in the past, including 2016's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" and the animated "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie. Krang's powers vary by interpretation, but in many ways, he could be considered stronger than Shredder. He has a genius-level intellect and has created many weapons, such as gravity-altering devices, missile launchers, laser cannons, cloning devices, and more.

It's unclear if Cynthia is Krang in disguise or another member of the Utrom aliens, but either way, fans should anticipate some Krang action in the franchise's future.