TMNT: Mutant Mayhem First Reactions Have Twitter Running On Turtle Power

Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise has become a pop culture staple since its introduction in 1984. It has maintained its global popularity through comics — the medium it originates from — movies, TV shows, and countless pieces of merchandise, allowing all kinds of talented creatives to leave their mark on Eastman and Laird's creation. The latest to do so is director Jeff Rowe, who has brought Michaelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), and Raphael (Brady Noon) back to the Hollywood forefront.

Rowe's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" puts the four beloved shelled heroes up against an army of mutants as they investigate a hidden crime syndicate. Per usual, this "TMNT" adventure brings action, laughs, heart, and plenty of pizza, all wrapped up in an art style that's rough around the edges yet colorful and lively. These elements proved to be a winning combination with Rotten Tomatoes critics, who came together to give the film a collective high-five ahead of its release. For the most part, it seems that Twitter is equally enthusiastic about Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey's latest big-screen adventure.

Twitter appears to be running on pure Turtle Power as glowing early reactions to "Mutant Mayhem" pour in.