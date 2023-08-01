The Universal Monster Movie Angus Cloud Was Supposed To Star In
The entertainment industry lost a talented rising star when Angus Cloud died on July 31 at the age of 25. He shot to fame playing drug dealer Fezco in the hit HBO drama "Euphoria." Fezco quickly became a fan favorite with his laid-back attitude and genuine concern for Rue's (Zendaya) well-being. While most likely knew him from this role, he was branching out into other projects in movies like "North Hollywood" and "The Line."
Cloud was on the precipice of breaking into blockbuster territory by landing a role in a currently untitled monster movie from Universal. The Hollywood Reporter wrote a story in May 2023 about how the film would come courtesy of filmmaking duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who go by Radio Silence. The movie currently has a release date set for April 19, 2024 (which could change with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes) and is also set to star Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, and Melissa Barrera.
According to reports, Angus Cloud finished filming his part for the untitled Universal monster movie
During this time, people's thoughts should be with Angus Cloud's family and loved ones. In addition to his family losing a son and brother, reports indicate Cloud's father had passed away the previous week. The family needs all the support they can get during this time, especially as they've asked for privacy.
However, a close source to the forthcoming monster movie revealed to Variety that Cloud had completed production on his role for the project. The film isn't complete yet, and filming has been delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike. It remains to be seen if it will keep its April 2024 release date or need to be pushed back, but by all accounts, it sounds like Cloud will be in it to some capacity.
The untitled Universal film won't be the only posthumous release for the actor. He also completed production on "Your Lucky Day," a horror thriller about a hostage situation breaking out over a $156 million lottery ticket. Cloud should also appear in "Freaky Tales," a drama centered on several interconnected stories set in Cloud's hometown of Oakland, California. It'll be a bittersweet experience watching all these movies and remembering what a singular talent Angus Cloud was.