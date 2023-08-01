The Universal Monster Movie Angus Cloud Was Supposed To Star In

During this time, people's thoughts should be with Angus Cloud's family and loved ones. In addition to his family losing a son and brother, reports indicate Cloud's father had passed away the previous week. The family needs all the support they can get during this time, especially as they've asked for privacy.

However, a close source to the forthcoming monster movie revealed to Variety that Cloud had completed production on his role for the project. The film isn't complete yet, and filming has been delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike. It remains to be seen if it will keep its April 2024 release date or need to be pushed back, but by all accounts, it sounds like Cloud will be in it to some capacity.

The untitled Universal film won't be the only posthumous release for the actor. He also completed production on "Your Lucky Day," a horror thriller about a hostage situation breaking out over a $156 million lottery ticket. Cloud should also appear in "Freaky Tales," a drama centered on several interconnected stories set in Cloud's hometown of Oakland, California. It'll be a bittersweet experience watching all these movies and remembering what a singular talent Angus Cloud was.