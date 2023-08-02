How Scream 7 Might Change If Director Christopher Landon Replaces Radio Silence Team
The "Scream" franchise could be going through a major switch-up.
Following the death of franchise steward Wes Craven in 2015, the "Scream" series remained in limbo. Craven debuted the iconic slasher flick starring Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in 1996, setting the box office on fire with his meta take on the genre. A franchise quickly manifested and seemingly wrapped with 2011's "Scream 4." But with legacy sequels being all the rage, Paramount Pictures tapped the team behind Radio Silence, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, to co-direct a revival.
Aptly titled "Scream," the 2022 reboot brought back key characters like Sidney Prescott (Campbell), Gale Weathers (Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette), while also introducing a new generation of heroes to follow. "Scream" 2022 proved to be a success at the box office and won the hearts of fans, compelling Paramount to move forward with a sequel. Released in 2023, "Scream VI" took the gang to New York for their most profitable outing yet. Once again directed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, "Scream VI" nabbed over $108 million stateside, making it the highest-grossing domestic flick in the franchise. Fans have been enthralled with the Radio Silence team's vision for "Scream." Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, alongside their creative team, managed to capture Craven's self-aware essence of "Scream" while updating the series for modern audiences.
However, if a report from Bloody Disgusting is anything to go by, it seems like Radio Silence is bidding adieu to Ghostface. The outlet suggests that the team is focusing on their Universal Pictures' monster flick and will be handing the "Scream" franchise over to "Happy Death Day" director Christopher Landon — a move that could drastically change the franchise's direction.
How Christopher Landon could change the Scream franchise
Bloody Disgusting reported that "Scream 7" is actively in the works over at Paramount Pictures and Spyglass. While plot details on the seventh outing are slim, the outlet says that the Radio Silence team was eager to bring the film to life. (After all, a "Scream 7" would complete their trilogy.) However, their attention has been captured by their mysterious Universal Monster movie. Seeing as "Scream" is nearly a billion-dollar franchise, it makes sense that Paramount Pictures wants to move forward with a seventh entry as soon as possible.
With Radio Silence occupied with another project, Paramount seems to be interested in working with Christopher Landon. A veteran of the horror genre, Landon directed the severely underrated "Happy Death Day" duo of films that manage to balance conventional slasher thrills with hilarious moments of sincerity and self-awareness. Take a look at Landon's CV (which includes flicks like the actually good "Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones" and the horror-comedy "Freaky") and fans can see why the creative is such a compelling choice for "Scream 7."
With Landon on board, it's possible that "Scream 7" could lean even more into the self-aware nature of the franchise. While the Radio Silence team never shied away from this component with "Scream" and "VI," their sequels were far grittier and gnarlier than Craven's flicks. After having helmed the hilarious "Happy Death Day" films and 2020's "Freaky," could Landon make "Scream 7" a genuine laugh-riot? After "Scream VI" proved to be the most dour and gory Ghostface outing, it could be a welcomed change.
Could Christopher Landon's hypothetical Scream 7 take cues from Scream 3?
It remains to be seen if any of the cast members from "Scream VI" will return for the franchise's seventh outing. Should Christopher Landon take over the franchise, it's more than likely he'll continue the narrative set up by Radio Silence. With "Scream VI," the Radio Silence crew essentially remade Wes Craven's "Scream 2," trading in an idyllic college town for the gritty streets of Manhattan. It was an inspiring decision — one that paid tribute to the sequel, while also poking fun at how contemporary sequels are obsessed with doing the same thing again and again.
"Scream 3" notably stands out as the goofiest (and funniest) flick in the franchise. Craven leaned heavily into slapstick humor and essentially turned Ghostface into a stumbling buffoon — a creative decision that continues to be argued amongst hardcore fans. Seeing as Landon has proven himself as a creative who can effortlessly blend horror and comedy, it's possible that "Scream 7" could directly take on the third film's charm and sensibility as a form of tribute. If it worked with "Scream VI," why not double down on that idea with "Scream 7"?
With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes stalling Hollywood, it's difficult to know when Paramount Pictures will move forward with "Scream 7." For now, "Scream" fans will just have to wait and see what direction the constantly-evolving franchise goes in with its seventh outing.