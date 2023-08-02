How Scream 7 Might Change If Director Christopher Landon Replaces Radio Silence Team

The "Scream" franchise could be going through a major switch-up.

Following the death of franchise steward Wes Craven in 2015, the "Scream" series remained in limbo. Craven debuted the iconic slasher flick starring Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in 1996, setting the box office on fire with his meta take on the genre. A franchise quickly manifested and seemingly wrapped with 2011's "Scream 4." But with legacy sequels being all the rage, Paramount Pictures tapped the team behind Radio Silence, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, to co-direct a revival.

Aptly titled "Scream," the 2022 reboot brought back key characters like Sidney Prescott (Campbell), Gale Weathers (Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette), while also introducing a new generation of heroes to follow. "Scream" 2022 proved to be a success at the box office and won the hearts of fans, compelling Paramount to move forward with a sequel. Released in 2023, "Scream VI" took the gang to New York for their most profitable outing yet. Once again directed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, "Scream VI" nabbed over $108 million stateside, making it the highest-grossing domestic flick in the franchise. Fans have been enthralled with the Radio Silence team's vision for "Scream." Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, alongside their creative team, managed to capture Craven's self-aware essence of "Scream" while updating the series for modern audiences.

However, if a report from Bloody Disgusting is anything to go by, it seems like Radio Silence is bidding adieu to Ghostface. The outlet suggests that the team is focusing on their Universal Pictures' monster flick and will be handing the "Scream" franchise over to "Happy Death Day" director Christopher Landon — a move that could drastically change the franchise's direction.