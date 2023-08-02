Barbie: John Cena's Cameo Happened After Paying For Margot Robbie's Meal

Greta Gerwig's record-smashing "Barbie" is filled with Barbies and Kens of every stripe, from stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to their alternate counterparts played by the likes of Simu Liu and Issa Rae. "Barbie" really flexes its casting chops in its cameo appearances, which feature Emerald Fennell, Rob Brydon, and soundtrack contributor Dua Lipa as various dolls in Mattel's toy empire, to speak nothing of the cameos that didn't make the cut. Perhaps the best cameo, however, is John Cena as a Ken merman. According to Margot Robbie, Cena's involvement came about because he ran in to her in England and bought her a meal.

"It happened while we were shooting in London," Robbie recalled to Chris Van Vliet. "I ran into him at a restaurant...I went to pay the bill and they were like, 'John Cena already took care of it.' I was like, 'What?! Where is he?' I mean, he's a big guy...he's hard to hide." As it turns out, the former "The Suicide Squad" castmates were both in England shooting films at Warner Bros' Leavesden studio complex – she "Barbie," he "Fast X." Upon learning that they were working across the street from one another, Robbie notes, "[I asked,] 'Do you want to come be a merman in Barbie?' He was like, 'Yeah!'"