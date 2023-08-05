How Cillian Murphy Unintentionally Threw Off Oppenheimer Co-Stars

Now well into its theatrical run, Christopher Nolan's historical epic, "Oppenheimer," continues to dazzle moviegoers from virtually all walks of life. And if audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes are any indication, it'll continue to do so as long as it's playing in theaters. Based on Martin Sherwin's celebrated biography, "American Prometheus," the film explores what some consider the most important event in the history of the modern world: J. Robert Oppenheimer's development of the first atomic bomb.

Cillian Murphy plays the title role in Nolan's latest. He leads arguably one of the greatest ensemble casts ever assembled for a film, with names like Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. sharing the screen in supporting roles. But even as well as the castmates seem to have gotten along, some took issue with one specific, unintentionally distracting part of working with Murphy. According to Damon, Murphy's piercing blue eyes were quite distracting indeed.

Damon hilariously admitted as much in an interview with People, telling the publication, "It's a real problem when you're doing scene work with Cillian. Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes." The actor made that statement with Murphy and fellow star Blunt in tow, and the latter was quick to back him on the issue, laughing, "It's like that 'Ocean Eyes' song by Billie Eilish. We just hum it all day."