TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Features A Popular Netflix Anime Easter Egg You May Have Missed

There are more Easter eggs and references in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" than moviegoers may expect. The new, animated "TMNT" adventure takes place in a decidedly modern version of New York, and its eponymous heroes, Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Donatello (Micah Abbey), and Raphael (Brady Noon), all behave like normal teenagers living in today's world. Over the course of the film's runtime, the four characters reference everything from popular TikTok trends and celebrity memes to movies like "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Donatello, for his part, emerges as a die-hard anime fan throughout the film, which even incorporates his self-professed love for "Attack on Titan" into its climactic, third-act battle. The movie, to its credit, finds more than one way to reference the character's love of anime, too. Indeed, at the end of "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem," which sees its four leads finally get to live out their dream of attending high school, Donatello is shown wearing a "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" hoodie. The detail, which is easy to miss if you aren't paying close enough attention, proves that Donnie's interest in anime extends far beyond just "Attack on Titan."

In case the Easter egg itself wasn't fun enough, it turns out that Donnie's hoodie was included in "Mutant Mayhem" because of one endearing behind-the-scenes moment.