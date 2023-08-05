The Witcher Season 3: Who Is Falka & Why Is The Name So Important?

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 7 – "Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan"

"The Witcher" Season 3 episode "Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan" finds Ciri (Freya Allen) wandering through the Korath desert after her magical escape from Tor Lara. Lost in the desert for an unspecified amount of time, Ciri begins to experience hallucinations of a mysterious hooded woman named Falka (Hiftu Quasem) — a legendary half-elf princess who rebelled against her father in order to claim the throne, many years before Ciri was born.

Though the show doesn't go into specifics about Falka's history, fans of the "Witcher" book series know that she was the daughter of the Redanian King Vridank, whom she murdered alongside her stepmother, Queen Cerro, as well as her half brothers, Heltmult and Denhard. In the books, Falka also kidnaps the pregnant Queen of Temeria, Riannon, who also happens to be the great-great-great-grandmother of Ciri. Riannon was driven insane by her captivity, and gave birth to the twins Fiona and Amavet.

Falka was later burned at the stake for her crimes (an incident she recalls in graphic detail to Ciri), though not before giving her own infant daughter to the now-mad Riannon to nurse. Because Riannon was never able to identify which of the three children was Falka's, it's implied that Falka herself is actually the great-great-great-grandmother of Ciri.