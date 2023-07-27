The Witcher S3: Who Plays Falka & What Is Their Blood Origin Link?

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 8 — "The Cost of Chaos"

Season 3, Episode 7 of "The Witcher" sees Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan) experience a brutal solo adventure in the desert where she suffers from frequent hallucinations. During this time of unending, oppressive heat and salivating, carnivorous worm creatures, Ciri encounters some version of Falka (Hiftu Quasem), the estranged, rebel daughter of a Redanian king. In Netflix's adaptation of "The Witcher," Falka is Ciri's ancestor, so her appearance is not as random as it might seem.

Falka's bloody tale is worth further discussion, but the more interesting thing about her appearance in Season 3, Episode 7 is that this is her on-screen talent's second appearance in Netflix's "The Witcher" franchise, even if it is seemingly her first appearance as the warrior princess. Quasem, a young Bengali Scottish actor whose résumé includes radio production, stage work, and short films, is comparatively new to the business, but she is currently starring on the ongoing Amazon Prime UK original series "Ten Percent" alongside Jack Davenport of "Pirates of the Caribbean" fame.

On "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a miniseries that serves as a prequel to "The Witcher," Quasem voices an unnamed, unseen being credited as Light whose power shapes the events that occur. Fans of "Blood Origin" will best remember her as the celestial blue aura that speaks to Balor (Lenny Henry) and offers him access to Chaos in exchange for a sacrifice. Since these shows are directly connected, is it possible that Quasem's "Blood Origin" role is secretly Falka too? And if so, would that connection explain how Falka manages to appear to Ciri all those years after?