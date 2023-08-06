Is Oppenheimer Banned In Japan? The Answer Is Complicated

There's no getting around the fact that Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" deals with some extremely sensitive subject matter as it pertains to world history. The film explores many of the crucial events that surrounded the titular scientist's creation of the atomic bomb, from the formation of the Manhattan Project to the ultimate bombing of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

With how significant and serious the events that the film depicts are, one might suspect it would prove to be a divisive release in a global context. But while "Oppenheimer" has seen some censorship in certain territories (primarily centered upon changing Florence Pugh's sex scenes), its worldwide release has mostly been smooth sailing — that is, except in Japan.

While "Oppenheimer" hasn't officially been banned in Japan, there is no set date for the movie's theatrical premiere in the country. In fact, there isn't even confirmation that the film will see a release there at all. When asked by Variety in June about plans to distribute "Oppenheimer" in Japan, Universal Pictures stated that "plans have not been finalized in all markets." There has been no public update on the movie's release strategy in the nation since then.

Toho-Towa, the dominant Japanese distributor of Hollywood films, has also not given any official indication of plans to bring "Oppenheimer" over either. Essentially, the Nolan biopic is in limbo — not officially banned in Japan, but with no official plans for a release on the horizon.