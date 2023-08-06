Why Ray Fillet From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar

Big-budget animated movies are known for often having surprisingly star-studded casts, but the number of big names attached to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" may just make it the most impressive example yet. Just about every character that gets introduced in the movie will have fans pointing at the screen and whispering, "I know that voice."

From John Cena as Rocksteady to Maya Rudolph as Cynthia, those familiar with these actors will have little trouble knowing who's who. However, there are a couple characters in the film who may sound familiar, but whose actors are a little more difficult to identify. One prime example is Ray Fillet, the mutant manta ray who's buddied up with the villainous Superfly.

If viewers are having trouble telling who Ray's performer is, it's because the celebrity in question is actually a musician first and an actor second. The mutant is played by none other than hip-hop artist Post Malone, who dominated the radio waves in the late 2010s with a bunch of hit songs. The singer is known for singles like "Congratulations," "rockstar" featuring 21 Savage, and "Circles," among others. Most people probably recognize Post Malone from his music alone, though there's a slight chance they might also be familiar with him through his limited work on several other movies.