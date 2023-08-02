Good Omens: The Official (And Ineffable) Graphic Novel Kickstarter Funded In 24 Hours

Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's classic novel, "Good Omens," is getting a graphic novel adaptation, and it's already doing huge numbers on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. In the project's first 24 hours, it has raised more than 25 times its requested amount, showing there's serious interest in seeing the beloved story translated into the comic book medium.

"Good Omens" was first published in 1990 as a joint writing project between Pratchett and Gaiman. The fantasy-comedy story stars the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley trying to stop the end of times and avoid giving up their cushy lives on the mortal plane. The book is considered one of the best works of both Pratchett, who wrote the iconic "Discworld" fantasy series, and Gaiman, the creator of "American Gods" and "The Sandman."

In recent years, "Good Omens" has been adapted into a hit live-action series from Amazon Studios and the BBC, with Michael Sheen portraying Aziraphale and David Tennant bringing Crowley to life. Ahead of the second season of the show's premiere in late-July, Gaiman announced he had teamed up with longtime collaborator Colleen Doran ("Snow, Glass, Apples," "Sandman") on a "Good Omens" graphic novel. On August 1, they launched a new Kickstarter, and it's already been a significant success, reaching its funding goal almost immediately and having an impressive number of artists contribute to the adaptation.