Good Omens Season 2: Crowley's Alpha Centauri Line Means More Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 6 – "Every Day"

The "Good Omens" Season 2 finale features a love story with a happy ending. Just ... not the love story that fans were expecting. Yes, Crowley (David Tennant) professes his feelings for Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), but that goes sideways the second the angel recoils from the demon's kiss. Rather, the love story that gets its big moment to shine is the secret love story between Gabriel (Jon Hamm) and Beelzebub (Shelley Conn, previously Anna Maxwell Martin). Through a series of flashbacks, audiences are treated to the unconventional couple's first post-apocalyptic encounter and the spark — and subsequent trouble — it ignites. Because the two continue to meet so often, Gabriel asks if Beelzebub would join him in indefinitely postponing the end of days so they can continue to enjoy each other's company, a request that she readily agrees to make a reality with him.

When the rest of Heaven and Hell realize what is happening, things get messy. While the archangel and the Duke of Hell ignore the bickering of their respective occult coworkers as to where the pair should be sent for their punishment, Crowley offers a different, less violent suggestion. The demon politely recommends that Gabriel and Beelzebub spirit themselves away to a distant, triple-star solar system. "You know, Alpha Centauri's nice," he says. "Always wanted to go there. Couple of decent planets. No nightlife to speak of."

This is the second time in as many seasons that Crowley mentions Alpha Centauri as the perfect getaway, and it's not some obscure reference to Tennant's time on the BBC's "Doctor Who," either. It's a profession of Crowley's love for Aziraphale.