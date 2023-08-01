Good Omens Season 2: Crowley's Alpha Centauri Line Means More Than You Think
Contains spoilers for "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 6 – "Every Day"
The "Good Omens" Season 2 finale features a love story with a happy ending. Just ... not the love story that fans were expecting. Yes, Crowley (David Tennant) professes his feelings for Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), but that goes sideways the second the angel recoils from the demon's kiss. Rather, the love story that gets its big moment to shine is the secret love story between Gabriel (Jon Hamm) and Beelzebub (Shelley Conn, previously Anna Maxwell Martin). Through a series of flashbacks, audiences are treated to the unconventional couple's first post-apocalyptic encounter and the spark — and subsequent trouble — it ignites. Because the two continue to meet so often, Gabriel asks if Beelzebub would join him in indefinitely postponing the end of days so they can continue to enjoy each other's company, a request that she readily agrees to make a reality with him.
When the rest of Heaven and Hell realize what is happening, things get messy. While the archangel and the Duke of Hell ignore the bickering of their respective occult coworkers as to where the pair should be sent for their punishment, Crowley offers a different, less violent suggestion. The demon politely recommends that Gabriel and Beelzebub spirit themselves away to a distant, triple-star solar system. "You know, Alpha Centauri's nice," he says. "Always wanted to go there. Couple of decent planets. No nightlife to speak of."
This is the second time in as many seasons that Crowley mentions Alpha Centauri as the perfect getaway, and it's not some obscure reference to Tennant's time on the BBC's "Doctor Who," either. It's a profession of Crowley's love for Aziraphale.
Crowley associates Alpha Centauri with his love for Aziraphale
In Season 1, Episode 3 ("Hard Times"), Crowley and Aziraphale lose hope that they can avert the apocalypse. Neither of them can find Adam Young (Sam Taylor Buck), and they're running out of time to prevent him from becoming a full-blown antichrist even if they do somehow manage to locate him before the rapidly approaching deadline. In a fit of desperation, Crowley begs Aziraphale to abandon ship with him. "It's a big universe," he says. "Even if this all ends up in a puddle of burning goo, we can go off together." Despite the clear yearning etched across Aziraphale's face, the angel refuses Crowley and doubles down on his moral duties to Heaven's holy mission of global extinction.
Immediately afterward, in Season 1, Episode 4 ("Saturday Morning Funtime"), Crowley is tearing around his apartment, frantically digging through encyclopedias and maps to figure out where, if anywhere, he could go to save himself. During this existential pandemonium, the demon considers Alpha Centauri, thinking out loud that it's "always nice this time of year." But he crumples soon after as he accepts that nowhere in the physical realm will be far enough away to escape judgment day.
Fast forward to the Season 2 finale. When Crowley mentions Alpha Centauri as a possible getaway for Gabriel and Beelzebub, he specifically looks at Aziraphale while speaking the words. The angel wasn't in his flat when Crowley first brought up the triple-star system, but his expression reveals that, on some level, he understands the subtext of Crowley's offer. He understands that Crowley is imagining a different couple roaming the stars together in eternal bliss. Aziraphale isn't ignorant, he's just deeply repressed ... and he's supposed to be the elevated one. Ironic, isn't it?