Between Good Omens 2 & Sandman, Hollywood Has Finally Figured Out Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman is a writer who needs no introduction. Over his storied career, the Hampshire-born writer has been one of the most celebrated writers of his generation. His comics and books — like "American Gods" and "The Sandman" — redefined the fantasy genre and have remained in print decades after their initial publications.

But, as is the case with any successful author, Hollywood eventually came calling. In the 1990s, Gaiman began optioning his books to the screen and soon learned how studios would seek to radically alter his work. As he told Empire in 2022 (via SYFY), "I've been around the block in Hollywood enough times to know it is very common for people to go, 'Hey, we love your pizza. The only thing wrong with it is that it is round and flat and covered in cheese and tomato sauce. Can you change these things?'"

Although Gaiman's "pizza" was altered many times, most notably with Starz's overburdened "American Gods," he proved that the original recipe was best with Prime Video's "Good Omens." Subsequently, his successful work on that series paved the way for him to maintain the creative control he always wanted for Netflix's "The Sandman" adaptation. He now returns with Season 2 of "Good Omens," which in its quirky, digressive structure feels fresher than many major TV shows. Season 2 cements the truth that Hollywood wins when they let Neil Gaiman be Neil Gaiman.