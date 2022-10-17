Freaky Director Christopher Landon Blasts Same-Day Streaming Releases

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the film industry to take drastic measures, such as allowing movies to be released on streaming while they premiere on the big screen. The method has not always worked out so well for everyone involved, with some filmmakers like "Freaky" director Christopher Landon calling for it to be stopped once and for all.

The need for putting titles in cinemas and on streaming services simultaneously seems like it should have rightfully dwindled. According to a report from CNBC in April 2022, many people probably thought the method would finally be discontinued when National Association of Theatre Owners CEO John Fithian declared at CinemaCon that the streaming theater day-and-date release strategy had officially expired. But apparently, not everyone saw the obituary, as some outlets still employ this practice. For instance, the horror flick "Halloween Ends" was released on Peacock at the same time it hit cinemas on October 14, 2022. The opening weekend numbers were lower than initially projected. The film has had the weakest start out of its two predecessors, with Deadline speculating on the possibility that the simultaneous streaming debut could be to blame.

And they aren't the only ones that believe the streaming theater release combo could very well be an unfortunate maneuver, as the filmmaker behind 2020's R-Rated "Freaky" has called for a stop to this practice.