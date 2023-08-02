Good Omens: The Season 2 Finale End Credits Explained

Contains spoilers for "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 6 – "Every Day"

Happiness and sadness are a heartbreaking combination of emotions to witness onscreen at the same time. But that formula is thrown off balance when one character is both happy and sad and another character is just plain bummed out. The "Good Omens" Season 2 finale features this very pairing of experiences with the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) during the final credits because a lot of big things happen in a small amount of time.

First, the scene in question. Aziraphale is in a divine elevator with the Metatron (Derek Jacobi) bound for Heaven, a forced smile plastered across his face. Crowley is in his Bentley, listening to "A Nightingale San in Berkley Square," his own expression stoically impassive. Where he's driving off to, it's never said. But as the sad, aching music plays, the screen splits to follow the two departures simultaneously. No more words are spoken. The screen lingers on the distant pair for an uncomfortably long time, their images separated not only by space but by the rolling credits, too. It feels as though the creative team wanted viewers to experience the same disillusionment that his starcrossed lovers were experiencing in real time.

It's awkward and unavoidable, as most break-ups tend to be, but it's a significant moment because Neil Gaiman, showrunner of the Prime Video series and co-author of its original source material, is a clever man who can layer story beats with meta necessities. Let's break it down.