Good Omens: What Bentley Does Crowley Own & How Is It Different From The Book?
At its core, the fantasy comedy series "Good Omens" is a story about the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant), both of whom were sent down to Earth shortly after its creation and have grown immensely fond of the planet during their stay. When they learn that the biblical apocalypse is imminent, the two unlikely friends work together to avert Armageddon and save the world, much to the chagrin of their colleagues in heaven and hell.
Part of what separates Aziraphale and Crowley from other angels and demons is their appreciation for everything Earth has to offer. Crowley in particular enjoys tending his houseplants and listening to Queen, though by far his most prized possession is his 1933 Bentley, which he is shown driving throughout the entirety of Season 1. Although the car is immensely important to him, some fans may have noticed that it is actually a different model than the one in the "Good Omens" novel, which is a 1926 Bentley.
There is actually a very good reason for this change: Co-authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett had chosen the '26 model because it sounded right, not realizing what it actually looked like. However, as Gaiman told Business Insider, "It was in the days before Google," and the 1933 Bentley is much closer to the car they had imagined Crowley driving.
Crowley's Bentley is one of a kind
While this change might not sound like much to "Good Omens" fans unfamiliar with the history of Bentley, there are actually some dramatic differences between the 1926 model and the 1933 model. After Rolls-Royce Ltd. purchased Bentley in 1931, the company merged the sleek design of the Rolls-Royce with the considerable engine power of the Bentley to produce the 1933 Bentley 3½ Litre.
The so-called "Rolls-Bentley" was billed as "the silent sports car" and was much quieter and much more luxurious than the 1926 Bentley. On top of the interior modifications made to the '33, each customer was allowed to customize their car's body around its upgraded engine and chassis. As such, it's possible that Crowley himself actually had some input in his car's design, which is perhaps why he adores it as if it were his child. Though the model we see on Amazon Prime's "Good Omens" is very clearly a 1933 Bentley, it's worth noting that Crowley has given it some unique demonic upgrades.
Most notable is the fact that Crowley's Bentley can achieve speeds of 90 mph, something that would be impossible for the real-life Bentley used on set and that therefore had to be faked via special effects. In any case, it's clear that the production team put a lot of time and effort into crafting the perfect car for Crowley, and one has to hope that we'll see more of this beloved automobile in "Good Omens" Season 2.