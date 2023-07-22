Good Omens: What Bentley Does Crowley Own & How Is It Different From The Book?

At its core, the fantasy comedy series "Good Omens" is a story about the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant), both of whom were sent down to Earth shortly after its creation and have grown immensely fond of the planet during their stay. When they learn that the biblical apocalypse is imminent, the two unlikely friends work together to avert Armageddon and save the world, much to the chagrin of their colleagues in heaven and hell.

Part of what separates Aziraphale and Crowley from other angels and demons is their appreciation for everything Earth has to offer. Crowley in particular enjoys tending his houseplants and listening to Queen, though by far his most prized possession is his 1933 Bentley, which he is shown driving throughout the entirety of Season 1. Although the car is immensely important to him, some fans may have noticed that it is actually a different model than the one in the "Good Omens" novel, which is a 1926 Bentley.

There is actually a very good reason for this change: Co-authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett had chosen the '26 model because it sounded right, not realizing what it actually looked like. However, as Gaiman told Business Insider, "It was in the days before Google," and the 1933 Bentley is much closer to the car they had imagined Crowley driving.