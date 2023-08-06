Why Mondo Gecko From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar To MCU Fans

If Seth Rogen puts his producing credit to a project, chances are it will have some familiar faces and voices thrown into the mix. This guarantees you'll be doing the Leonardo DiCaprio finger meme in no time. Such is the case regarding the beautiful new take on those heroes in a half shell, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Leaning away from the ninja element for a change and more into what makes these turtles real teenagers, "Mutant Mayhem" boasts a wild selection of talent, including Ice Cube, Jackie Chan, Post Malone, and even Rogen himself (we knew Bebop sounded familiar).

Among this eclectic cast is someone who manages to become the film's biggest scene-stealer after taking on the part of Mondo Gecko. The wild-eyed, skateboarding oddball who immediately pals up with Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) drops some brilliant one-liners that stick long after the movie's over, coming as no surprise given who's responsible. As it turns out, the Gecko who believes humans have "gots to geeyoo" and is a master at "slappin' the bayass" is Paul Rudd. It's certainly a change of pace for a guy better known for saving worlds and dimensions as Ant-Man to want to overrun one with mutants. Honestly, is there anything he can't do? Well, when it comes to voicing animated characters, certainly not.