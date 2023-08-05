Loki Season 2 Trailer: Why The New Shadow Powers Look So Familiar To Naruto Fans

The long-awaited trailer for "Loki" Season 2 is finally here, giving Marvel fans a glimpse of what's in store for the titular God of Mischief. The new trailer finds Loki (Tom Hiddleston) on a journey through time alongside Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), jumping through the past and the future in order to thwart the evil schemes of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).

Throughout this glimpse of Loki's journey, we see the Asgardian display some exciting new powers, including the strange ability to manipulate his own shadows in combat. This new power is on display about a minute and a half into the trailer, when two Loki-shadows restrain a man against a brick wall. But while these powers are certainly very unique in the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they might seem very familiar to fans of the popular "Naruto" anime series since they function similarly to the Shadow Possession Jutsu technique of the Nara Clan.

In "Naruto," the Shadow Possession Jutsu technique allows a Shinobi to manipulate their shadows into different shapes, snaking across the battlefield in order to make contact with another combatant's shadow. If the user's shadow touches the shadow of a target, the target becomes rooted in place and unable to move their body, save for their mouth. Thus, the power functions as a method of interrogation, which seems to be how the Lokis use their powers in the trailer.