John Wick: Chapter 4 Title May Have Accidentally Been Revealed

October 24, 2014: the day that the "Baba Yaga" himself, John Wick (Keanu Reeves), made his cinematic introduction. After living in peace for some time with his wife, Helen (Bridget Moynahan), his tranquil life is interrupted when she dies from an undisclosed illness. His situation worsens when the son of a major crime boss kills his dog — his love's last gift to him –, transforming him back into the assassin he was years before. Little did anyone realize how popular this revenge story would become, nor did they anticipate the franchise it would eventually launch.

At the time of this writing, the "John Wick" series is up to a total of three films. "John Wick: Chapter 2" premiered in February of 2017 and continued the titular hitman's story, though, by the end, he goes from predator to prey. This sequel did much better critically and financially than its predecessor, paving the way for "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" to follow in May of 2019. In the fashion of those that came before it, this movie too went on to become a success in terms of box office earnings and critical response. Not to mention, it too ended on a cliffhanger that perfectly set up the next installment.

"John Wick 4" is currently on its way down the production pipeline and aims to premiere in late May of 2022. Details about the project are few and far between, but its title may have just leaked online ahead of any official announcement.