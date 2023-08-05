The Witcher: Why One Writer Faced Backlash For His Tweets During Season 3

As it happens, Javier Grillo-Marxauch didn't actually break any WGA rules with his tweets, something he clarified in a later post after deleting these "controversial" tweets from his account.

"Today i was accused of scabbing for posting about, and showing the title card and promo for #TheWitcher – which i did of my own volition and not at the request of my corporate overlords," Grillo-Marxauch wrote on X. "While my actions are completely within the guild's strike rules as you can see below, i can also understand how they can offend others and appear as a lapse in solidarity." Grillo-Marxuach provided an image of the WGA guidelines alongside this tweet, which clearly state that it is not a violation of the strike to discuss your projects on your personal social media.

In the wake of this backlash, Javier Grillo-Marxauch has received a slew of support and praise from fans and fellow writers online, with many blasting the users who accused him of scabbing in the first place. "Anyone out there want to go at Javi has to go through me first," wrote @howardrodman. "There's no one more supportive of the community of writers." Similarly, @colehaddon encouraged any critics of Grillo-Marxauch to relearn the WGA rules before they make accusations, and referred to him as a "Guild Hero." While Grillo-Marxauch may have briefly come under fire briefly for his tweets, it's clear that he still has the support of many writers and fans online.