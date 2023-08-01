The Dark Knight: Cillian Murphy's Batman Voice Has Twitter Turning On Christian Bale

It's difficult to deny Christian Bale's enduring legacy as The Dark Knight. An entire generation of cinephiles and DC fans grew up watching Bale populate the big screen as Batman in Christopher Nolan's iconic "The Dark Knight" trilogy. Operating as the character for nearly a decade, Bale rose to prominence after he first put the cape and cowl on for 2005's "Batman Begins," which gave the titular character a gritty, grounded reboot. Both Nolan and Bale revolutionized the character and the public's perception of the superhero genre, forcing naysayers to realize that comic book flicks were more than cinematic just vehicles to sell toys.

And with "The Dark Knight," Bale gave the performance of a lifetime, cementing himself as one of the world's most notable and recognizable actors. Now, Bale is an Oscar-winning chameleon, a thespian who casually oscillates between loud blockbuster outings and auteur-driven projects. But there exists a reality where Nolan gave the role of Batman to Cillian Murphy instead of Bale. It's not entirely unimaginable to understand what that world could have looked like.

When it came to casting the titular character for "Batman Begins," Nolan roped in several actors to perform screen tests, both as the costumed Dark Knight and the boisterous Bruce Wayne. While Bale ended up nabbing the role, fans of Murphy on social media are impressed with the "Oppenheimer" actor's performance, particularly praising his voice as The Caped Crusader. "Re-release 'The Dark Knight' trilogy with Cillian Murphy dubbing over Christian Bale's Batman voice," suggested Twitter user @RichardOcelot. Some DC fans, like @batkitto wish that Murphy got the role entirely, saying, "are u telling me we got christian "WHERE'S RACHEL" bale over this?? [...] i love those movies a lot, the only way they could've been better is if cillian played batman."