Oppenheimer: The One Line From Nolan That Changed Cillian Murphy's Performance

Now a couple of decades into his celebrated career behind the camera, Christopher Nolan's name is regularly listed among cinematic masters like Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, and Martin Scorsese. And if early reactions to Nolan's latest film "Oppenheimer" — a historical thriller about the titular physicist's development of the atomic bomb — are any indication, esteem for the filmmaker is only going to grow.

Nolan has long been recognized as one of cinema's greatest stylists, and his compelling, if sometimes confounding, narrative ingenuity is renowned as much by audiences as it is his contemporaries. Nolan is, perhaps, slightly less regarded for his work with actors. Despite that, A-listers continue vie for even the smallest roles in his films. And to hear Cillian Murphy tell it, Nolan is actually one of those rare sort of directors who's capable of altering the course of an entire performance with as little as a single line of direction.

Per Murphy's comments during a recent Fandango interview, that's precisely what happened early in the "Oppenheimer" shoot. "It was early on, and I think I came on a bit heavy in that scene," Murphy recounted, adding, "and you [acknowledging Nolan] said to me, 'Cill, he's not a boxer, he's a chess player." As Murphy noted, the simple, yet direct note from Nolan altered the way he portrayed his character for the rest of the production. And by some accounts, it contributed to the actor delivering one of the finest performances of his career.