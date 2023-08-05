Shark Tank's Daymond John Gets Restraining Order Against 3 Former Contestants

New developments regarding Daymond John's conflict with one of his past "Shark Tank" businesses have come to light. On July 24, it was announced that the longtime "Shark Tank" investor was granted a permanent restraining order against former "Tank" contestant Al "Bubba" Baker, along with his wife Sabrina and daughter Brittani. In 2014, Baker and his daughter appeared on the show to pitch Bubba's Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs and received a $300,000 investment from John for 30% of the business.

The new ruling comes following a temporary restraining order granted to John after the family began publicly sharing their negative experiences with the shark on social media. The family made numerous allegations regarding John's behavior, claiming that he altered their deal, hired an unapproved former "Shark Tank" contestant to build their website, and excluded them from important meetings. According to New Jersey District Judge Robert Kugler, the family breached a 2019 agreement that prohibited them from making depreciating comments about John or Rastelli Food Group, who made a licensing deal with the company in 2015.

With the new order, the Bakers must now clear their social media of all negative posts towards John and Rastelli. "All the Bakers' posts are negative, disparaging or both, and certainly could impact DFV's and John's reputation, goodwill and credibility," Kugler's order states. "These posts clearly caused reputational harm that John will now have to deal with and counter." The outcome of this decision is sure to work in John's favor, as the shark faced some difficulties in the wake of the family's complaints.