Why Angus Cloud's Now Posthumous Role In Freaky Tales Is Deeply Personal

Angus Cloud was born in Oakland, California in 1998, and it was the city in which he spent most of his life before moving to New York and subsequently getting tapped to play Fezco on "Euphoria." Ironically, his "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya also spent her childhood in Oakland, and the pair even attended the same high school, Oakland School for the Arts, as per Showbiz CheatSheet.

"Freaky Tales" casting Cloud, an actor with deep roots in Oakland, was almost certainly no coincidence. According to Deadline, the film's creative team purposefully sought out a number of cast and crew members with connections to the city. The list of Oakland natives involved with the film includes Cloud, rapper Todd Shaw aka Too $hort, R&B artist Raphael Saadiq, Ryan Fleck himself, and more.

Fortunately, Cloud is still on track to be a major part of "Freaky Tales" despite his death. Reports from sources like Pop Crave indicate that the production wrapped filming in January 2023, meaning that Cloud likely already completed all of his work for the role. Indeed, it seems like one of the late actor's final credits will be a love letter to his hometown.