Why Angus Cloud's Now Posthumous Role In Freaky Tales Is Deeply Personal
Angus Cloud has died at the age of 25. While the late performer had only just begun his acting career with his breakout role as Fezco on HBO's "Euphoria" in 2019, the ensuing years leading up to his death saw Cloud amassing other credits outside of the series. As it happens, the entertainer was attached to several additional projects outside of "Euphoria" at the time of his death, including a Universal monster movie. Perhaps the most emotionally resonant project out of all of Cloud's upcoming posthumous credits, however, is his role in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's drama film "Freaky Tales."
"Freaky Tales" features a star-studded cast in addition to Cloud, including names like Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, and Dominique Thorne. The film centers upon four separate but ultimately intertwined stories based on the real-world history of the city of Oakland, California in 1987. That core premise gives the movie a deeply personal connection to Cloud, who was actually born and raised in Oakland.
Cloud's Oakland roots likely factored into his casting
Angus Cloud was born in Oakland, California in 1998, and it was the city in which he spent most of his life before moving to New York and subsequently getting tapped to play Fezco on "Euphoria." Ironically, his "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya also spent her childhood in Oakland, and the pair even attended the same high school, Oakland School for the Arts, as per Showbiz CheatSheet.
"Freaky Tales" casting Cloud, an actor with deep roots in Oakland, was almost certainly no coincidence. According to Deadline, the film's creative team purposefully sought out a number of cast and crew members with connections to the city. The list of Oakland natives involved with the film includes Cloud, rapper Todd Shaw aka Too $hort, R&B artist Raphael Saadiq, Ryan Fleck himself, and more.
Fortunately, Cloud is still on track to be a major part of "Freaky Tales" despite his death. Reports from sources like Pop Crave indicate that the production wrapped filming in January 2023, meaning that Cloud likely already completed all of his work for the role. Indeed, it seems like one of the late actor's final credits will be a love letter to his hometown.