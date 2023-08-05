Emilia Clarke Replaces Amber Heard As Mera In Stunning DCU Concept Design

Amber Heard might be synonymous with the role of underwater princess Mera, but one digital artist has envisioned what another famous actress would look like donning the scales of the DCEU superhero. On Instagram, artist Diego Oliveira has unveiled his depiction of Emilia Clarke as Mera, portraying the actor with flowing red hair, a scaly bodysuit and golden crown, with her water-controlling powers radiating from her hand as she stands strongly in the ocean.

Many fans have applauded Oliveira's vision, and expressed their wish that it could be a reality. If Heard was to be replaced with Clarke, it would mark the latter's first on-screen appearance with Jason Momoa since his heartbreaking death as Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones" Season 1. In response to Oliveira's post, @carineazara commented, "I would jump up and down with joy, if they are reunited. They are amazing acting together, and they are great friends. The question is: would the director consider this? Would it be possible?"