Emilia Clarke Replaces Amber Heard As Mera In Stunning DCU Concept Design
Amber Heard might be synonymous with the role of underwater princess Mera, but one digital artist has envisioned what another famous actress would look like donning the scales of the DCEU superhero. On Instagram, artist Diego Oliveira has unveiled his depiction of Emilia Clarke as Mera, portraying the actor with flowing red hair, a scaly bodysuit and golden crown, with her water-controlling powers radiating from her hand as she stands strongly in the ocean.
Many fans have applauded Oliveira's vision, and expressed their wish that it could be a reality. If Heard was to be replaced with Clarke, it would mark the latter's first on-screen appearance with Jason Momoa since his heartbreaking death as Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones" Season 1. In response to Oliveira's post, @carineazara commented, "I would jump up and down with joy, if they are reunited. They are amazing acting together, and they are great friends. The question is: would the director consider this? Would it be possible?"
Jason Momoa wants Amber Heard to stay on as Mera
Those hoping for a Jason Momoa-Emilia Clarke reunion in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" might be disappointed to know that Amber Heard is retaining her role of Mera, originated in 2017's "Justice League." Though Clarke does appear as a cast member upon Googling the film, her involvement hasn't been officially confirmed at the time of this writing, nor does she appear in the IMDB cast list.
It would probably be enjoyable for Momoa to work alongside his former "sun and stars," but it was actually him who insisted that Heard remain in the "Aquaman" franchise. During the 2022 Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial, DC Films president Walter Hamada testified that Heard almost lost the role of Mera because she lacked on-screen chemistry with Momoa. While some editing helped resolve the issue for the most part, Hamada said, "But I just know that, through the course of post-production, it took a lot of effort to get there."
Momoa's advocacy for Heard helped her stay on as Mera, though her screen time is allegedly reduced in the sequel.