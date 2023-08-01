Angus Cloud: The Euphoria Star's Instagram Post Will Break Your Heart
The following article includes mention of mental health struggles.
In the wake of Angus Cloud's untimely death, one of his recent Instagram posts is that much more tragic.
On July 31, 2023, news broke that the "Euphoria" actor passed away at the age of 25. According to the statement released by his family, Cloud's father passed away very recently; as Variety reported, the statement read, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Two weeks before his own passing, Cloud posted an ode to his father, accompanying an Instagram picture with the caption "miss u breh." The details of Cloud's passing are still unknown, and his family deserves whatever privacy they request during this difficult time.
Angus Cloud was a standout on Euphoria
Cloud, who attended the Oakland School for the Arts — where he met his future on-screen friend and co-star Zendaya — landed his role on Euphoria at just 21 years old thanks to a random street sighting by casting director Jennifer Venditti. "She asked me if I would be down to do an audition, but she didn't exactly say what it was for," Cloud told the Wall Street Journal in 2019. "I thought it was some type of scam."
It definitely wasn't a scam, and Cloud joined the series as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill, a drug dealer with a huge heart who is clearly pretty conflicted about providing drugs for Zendaya's Rue, a girl who's just returned from rehab and is struggling with serious addiction issues. Fez, despite his tough exterior, is surprisingly sensitive, caring deeply for his "younger brother" Ashtray (Javon "Wanna" Walton) and even embarking on a sweet would-be relationship with the bookish, sometimes reserved Lexi (Maude Apatow).
"Euphoria" is one of the many, many shows affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, with its third season delayed — but there's no word on how the show will handle Cloud's passing this early on. Thanks to the series, though, Cloud's performance and legacy will live on, as his co-stars and loved ones mourn this incredibly tragic loss.