Angus Cloud: The Euphoria Star's Instagram Post Will Break Your Heart

The following article includes mention of mental health struggles.

In the wake of Angus Cloud's untimely death, one of his recent Instagram posts is that much more tragic.

On July 31, 2023, news broke that the "Euphoria" actor passed away at the age of 25. According to the statement released by his family, Cloud's father passed away very recently; as Variety reported, the statement read, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Two weeks before his own passing, Cloud posted an ode to his father, accompanying an Instagram picture with the caption "miss u breh." The details of Cloud's passing are still unknown, and his family deserves whatever privacy they request during this difficult time.