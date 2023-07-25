Stuntman Fans The Flames Of The SAG-AFTRA Strike - By Setting Himself On Fire

A stuntman made a dramatic statement during the Screen Actors Guild strike on Tuesday, July 25... by literally setting himself on fire.

Supporters of SAG-AFTRA's strike may have seen an Instagram post from that day at the Atlanta strike, where stunt coordinator Mike Massa set himself aflame while holding a sign supporting the guild and bearing its logo. The guild is fighting against the AMPTP, or the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which is refusing to even talk to SAG-AFTRA — as well as the Writers Guild of America, which is also on strike — about their demands related to artificial intelligence, streaming residuals, and many more issues.

It's certainly not surprising that talented individuals like the ones currently striking are turning to increasingly dramatic stunts on the picket lines, but this is perhaps the best and most evocative yet — particularly because, of course, Massa is a stunt professional who knows exactly how to pull off this trick safely. We don't recommend trying this tactic next time you're asking for a raise.