Seth Rogen Shares The Single Reason Preventing Him From Working With Marvel Studios

When folks talk about comic book adaptations, much of the chatter consists of which property Marvel Studios or DC Entertainment is promoting from one week to the next, and in that chatter, the name Seth Rogen is rarely, if ever, broached. But if you've been charting the multi-hyphenate filmmaker's career over the last decade or so, you're aware that he and his longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg have been behind some of the best comic book adaptations in release, with titles like "Preacher," "Invincible," and "The Boys" fronting the list.

Rogen continues his trend of backing comic properties off the Marvel and DC property path with the release of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," an animated feature he co-wrote, produced, and contributed voice work to. Given his penchant for adapting comic book fare, Rogen has regularly been asked about teaming up with Marvel on a project, and in a recent interview with Polygon, he admitted he's actually afraid to do so. "Honestly, probably fear," Rogen laughingly answered when asked about why he hasn't worked with Marvel. "We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan have been writers for 20 years at this point. It's a fear of the process, honestly."

Rogen was, however, quick to add he also doesn't really know how things work at Marvel, noting, "I say that knowing nothing about the process." And as of this writing, it's unclear how interested he is in finding out.