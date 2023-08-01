Deleted Pee-Wee Herman Scenes You've Probably Never Seen

The comedy world lost a giant when Paul Reubens, best known for playing permanent man-child Pee-wee Herman in various films and TV shows, passed away at the age of 70. While he had numerous other roles to his name, including playing a vampire on multiple occasions, he'll forever be affiliated with Pee-wee. This was a stage character he developed in the 1980s before spinning it out into a feature film that came out in 1985 called "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," which eventually paved the way for the Emmy award-winning "Pee-wee's Playhouse."

Many people grew up watching Pee-wee get into various escapades, but it's possible even the most ardent fans haven't seen everything the character has done. The DVD and other home releases for "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" contain several deleted scenes. Anyone who's only seen the film in theaters or on TV may have never seen the moment where Pee-wee meets Amazing Larry (Lou Cutell) at the magic shop. In the final movie, audiences meet Amazing Larry out of context with a brightly colored mohawk.

The deleted scene explains that Pee-wee and Amazing Larry wanted to find a way to jazz up his act to bring in a younger crowd since he's older. In a way, deleting the scene makes the moment all the more hilarious because it comes out of nowhere, and viewers are left to wonder what happened to this guy. Another deleted scene features Pee-wee getting in a car with Boone the bear, during which he has a nightmare of him at a circus featuring Francis (Mark Holton). It's another surreal sequence for which "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" has become famous.