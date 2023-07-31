Pee-Wee Herman Played A Vampire (Twice) & You May Have Missed It

On July 30, 2023, Paul Reubens passed away at the age of 70. He left behind an iconic career and filmography, with many people reminiscing on how he entertained them as children with his character, Pee-wee Herman, the subject of several films and television series. But while Reubens made a career of interacting with talking furniture, he had numerous other characters under his belt, often with comedic sensibilities.

After "Pee-wee's Playhouse" ended in 1990, he followed up his legendary character by playing an antagonist in 1992's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Before it was a hit show, it was a less-than-stellar film that took some liberties with the direction writer Joss Whedon wanted to take. But Reubens played the vampire, Amilyn, in the movie, trading in his bow tie for a leather jacket. Amilyn functions as an acolyte to the main vampire baddie, Lothos (Rutger Hauer), but he still has plenty of opportunities to show what a bloodsucker he can be.

Seeing how many people forget about the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie, it's easy not to know Reubens played a villain in it. In fact, that was the case for Jemaine Clement when it came time to cast famous vampires for "The Trial" episode of "What We Do in the Shadows."