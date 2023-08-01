Loki Season 2: Why Brad Wolfe Looks So Familiar To Blindspotting Fans
"Loki" Season 2 introduces several interesting characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Brad Wolfe.
Marvel Studios is doubling down on the MCU's multiverse shenanigans with "Loki" Season 2. The debut season of the Tom Hiddleston-led series sees the God of Mischief and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) coming face-to-face with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a confrontation that leads to them learning about the possibilities of the multiverse. Sylvie ultimately kills He Who Remains, causing several timelines to branch out, leaving Loki in a universe where he's no longer recognized by the TVA (Time Variance Authority).
With Season 2 of the Disney+ series, fans of the MCU will see Loki and the TVA attempt to restore the timeline, visit multiple moments in time, and brush shoulders with variants of He Who Remains. While concrete plot details are slim on "Loki" Season 2, audiences can expect a flurry of familiar and new faces to grace their screens. While the multiverse is in disarray, Season 1 favorites like the jet-ski-loving Mobius (Owen Wilson) and rebellious Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) will still pop up in the sophomore "Loki" outing. As the mystery of the TVA and time itself unravels, Loki will come across new players who might look familiar to audiences. Of course, the major show-stopper in Season 2 is the TVA employee OB, played by Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan.
Another critical character Loki and his team of time-traveling misfits will encounter is Brad Wolfe, known by many as the nefarious Zaniac. "Thor" comic purists will know Zaniac as an early-era villain who debuted in the '80s. A movie star possessed by a demonic entity, Wolfe becomes the serial killer Zaniac, who faces The God of Thunder on Earth. In "Loki" Season 2, Wolfe is played "Blindspotting" star and franchise steward Rafael Casal.
The Loki season 2 star co-wrote and starred in Blindspotting
Rafael Casal rose to prominence after he appeared in the 2018 film "Blindspotting," a project he co-wrote, co-produced, and co-starred in alongside "Hamilton" standout Daveed Diggs. Both Casal and Diggs are childhood friends and began working on "Blindspotting" early in their creative careers. The film received unanimous praise when it debuted at Sundance in 2018, with many critics hailing "Blindspotting" as the best film of the year. "Sharp, stylish, and sincere, 'Blindspotting' may hook you with its flashy wordplay and slick visuals, but this is a hilarious and vital movie of the moment that's burning with empathy," wrote /Film critic Ben Pearson in 2018, praising the film's compelling narrative and performances.
While Diggs always had the clout of "Hamilton," Casal became a phenomenon thanks to his supporting role in "Blindspotting." In "Blindspotting," Casal plays the loud and brash Miles, a character who is frequently at odds with his best friend Collin (Diggs) about race, genrification, and west coast culture. While speaking with Rolling Stone, Casal opened up about how "Blindspotting" attempts to meditate on difficult questions but has no interest in answering them, leaving it up to viewers. "You can't present a complicated conversation that is unresolved in society as resolved in a film," Casal told the outlet. "We tried to meet the conversation where it was and then get out."
For Casal, "Blindspotting" was a launchpad that showed his talent as a multi-hypenate creative, opening the door for several more intriguing projects, including "Loki" Season 2. 2019 saw the actor appear in the Emmy-winning film "Bad Education" and the 2019 revival of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" While the actor is moving onto new roles, like playing Brad Wolfe in "Loki," Casal still isn't done with "Blindspotting."
Rafael Casal continues to play his Blindspotting character on television
Following the success of the film, Starz roped Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs in to create a spin-off series, also titled "Blindspotting." The television adaptation takes place after the events of the film, showcasing Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), reeling with Miles' (Casal) incarceration. Casal and Diggs serve as writers on the show, making the Starz series a must-watch for fans of the original film. While the focus on the television adaptation is on Ashley and her trials and tribulations, Casal occasionally pops up as Miles in the series, operating as a supporting player. Beyond that, the "Loki" star can also be seen behind the camera directing several "Blindspotting" episodes.
The television adaptation has received considerable acclaim but the show's future remains up in the air. While speaking with Collider, Casal expressed how he's interested in telling more stories in the "Blindspotting" universe but also open to ending the series on a high note with Season 2. "I think every season is the last season, to us ... If the timing is right and we have a great idea and the network wants it, and all those things line up, we'll do more," the creative said.
Now, Casal is about to launch into the stratosphere thanks to his stint as Brad Wolfe in "Loki" Season 2. While details are slim on Wolfe's character, the show's trailer confirms that Zaniac will be a part of his mythos. In the first look at the sophomore season, audiences see the ever-popular Wolfe attending what looks like the premiere for "Zaniac!" the film from which he lifts his serial killer persona from. Will Zaniac emerge as a friend, or will he stick to his comic roots as a foe? Only time will tell.
"Loki" Season 2 hits Disney+ on October 6.