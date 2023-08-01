Loki Season 2: Why Brad Wolfe Looks So Familiar To Blindspotting Fans

"Loki" Season 2 introduces several interesting characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Brad Wolfe.

Marvel Studios is doubling down on the MCU's multiverse shenanigans with "Loki" Season 2. The debut season of the Tom Hiddleston-led series sees the God of Mischief and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) coming face-to-face with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a confrontation that leads to them learning about the possibilities of the multiverse. Sylvie ultimately kills He Who Remains, causing several timelines to branch out, leaving Loki in a universe where he's no longer recognized by the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

With Season 2 of the Disney+ series, fans of the MCU will see Loki and the TVA attempt to restore the timeline, visit multiple moments in time, and brush shoulders with variants of He Who Remains. While concrete plot details are slim on "Loki" Season 2, audiences can expect a flurry of familiar and new faces to grace their screens. While the multiverse is in disarray, Season 1 favorites like the jet-ski-loving Mobius (Owen Wilson) and rebellious Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) will still pop up in the sophomore "Loki" outing. As the mystery of the TVA and time itself unravels, Loki will come across new players who might look familiar to audiences. Of course, the major show-stopper in Season 2 is the TVA employee OB, played by Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan.

Another critical character Loki and his team of time-traveling misfits will encounter is Brad Wolfe, known by many as the nefarious Zaniac. "Thor" comic purists will know Zaniac as an early-era villain who debuted in the '80s. A movie star possessed by a demonic entity, Wolfe becomes the serial killer Zaniac, who faces The God of Thunder on Earth. In "Loki" Season 2, Wolfe is played "Blindspotting" star and franchise steward Rafael Casal.