All The Doctor Who Easter Eggs You Missed In Good Omens 2

This article contains nice and accurate spoilers for "Good Omens 2"

One thing you may not be thinking about as you binge the brand-new second season of "Good Omens" on Amazon Prime is "Doctor Who," the beloved BBC science fiction series. But the two are far more connected than you might have realized, and showrunner Neil Gaiman has packed "Good Omens 2" full of Easter eggs.

"Good Omens" stars former "Doctor Who" icon David Tennant as the demon Crowley. Tennant, of course, played The Tenth Doctor for several seasons of the beloved BBC series. He is joined by Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale. Not only that, but "Good Omens 2" is created and written by Neil Gaiman, whose connections to the historic science-fiction series run deep. Not only is Gaiman a lifelong fan of "Doctor Who," but he also penned two of its episodes, "The Doctor's Wife" and "Nightmare in Silver." The former of the two episodes even featured Sheen in voiceover as a demonic entity. And "Good Omens" director Douglas Mackinnon has directed multiple episodes of The Doctor's exploits.

Accordingly, Gaiman has packed Season 2 of "Good Omens" full of "Doctor Who" Easter eggs for fans to discover. As Sheen told Inverse, "There's not a scene that there isn't something going on in there." While not every scene contains a "Doctor Who" reference, there's plenty to unpack, so here are the Easter eggs we've noticed so far.