Star Wars: Is Disney+'s Lando Calrissian Series Dead?

For over three years, "Star Wars" fans have waited for the release of "Lando," an in-development Disney+ series starring "Community" and "Atlanta" favorite Donald Glover reprising the role from the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." It's been a long road for them — but it's been an ever longer road for showrunner Justin Simien. "I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show," he told The Direct earlier this month. "It feels like everybody [involved] loves it."

In 2013, ahead of the release of his directorial debut "Dear White People," the former Hollywood PR manager was named by Variety as one of their "10 Directors to Watch." Ten years later, the eyes watching him most keenly are likely those of the executives at Walt Disney Studios. Simien's largest project to date is "Haunted Mansion," a $150 million adaptation of a theme park attraction following two back-to-back box-office bombs and a year with only two "Certified Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes scores for the House of Mouse. Lucky for Disney, early reactions to the film seem generally positive, and, as the summer season remains dominated by the more adult "Barbenheimer" mania, a family film like "Haunted Mansion" could be poised to steal some eyes and make a tidy profit. Tidy enough to get "Lando" out of development hell? That remains to be seen.

"I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago," Simien admitted. "So I don't know, I have no idea what's going on with it." His statement speaks to an apparent disconnect between Lucasfilm's public statements and private workings, which might confuse not only fans but the creatives involved.