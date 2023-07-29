Star Wars: Is Disney+'s Lando Calrissian Series Dead?
For over three years, "Star Wars" fans have waited for the release of "Lando," an in-development Disney+ series starring "Community" and "Atlanta" favorite Donald Glover reprising the role from the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." It's been a long road for them — but it's been an ever longer road for showrunner Justin Simien. "I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show," he told The Direct earlier this month. "It feels like everybody [involved] loves it."
In 2013, ahead of the release of his directorial debut "Dear White People," the former Hollywood PR manager was named by Variety as one of their "10 Directors to Watch." Ten years later, the eyes watching him most keenly are likely those of the executives at Walt Disney Studios. Simien's largest project to date is "Haunted Mansion," a $150 million adaptation of a theme park attraction following two back-to-back box-office bombs and a year with only two "Certified Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes scores for the House of Mouse. Lucky for Disney, early reactions to the film seem generally positive, and, as the summer season remains dominated by the more adult "Barbenheimer" mania, a family film like "Haunted Mansion" could be poised to steal some eyes and make a tidy profit. Tidy enough to get "Lando" out of development hell? That remains to be seen.
"I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago," Simien admitted. "So I don't know, I have no idea what's going on with it." His statement speaks to an apparent disconnect between Lucasfilm's public statements and private workings, which might confuse not only fans but the creatives involved.
Donald Glover and Kathleen Kennedy are apparently excited for Lando
In some ways, it seems as though Justin Simien may be the only one out of the loop with regard to the "Lando" series. Though he hasn't heard much about its progress since he was announced as showrunner in 2020, both Donald Glover and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy have expressed their excitement for the supposedly upcoming series.
In a 2022 interview with Total Film, Kennedy stated she had been in contact with the actor about "Lando" despite recent comments implying she would avoid recasting "Star Wars" characters after "Solo." From her perspective, producing the film without Harrison Ford was a lesson learned — apparently, she feels differently about Billy Dee Williams. Glover confirmed that talks had taken place in a GQ interview in April of this year and implied that the series was still a priority, but that "It just has to be the right way to do it." He declined to speak further on the series' production, lest he step on Kennedy's toes.
At present, due to the AMPTP's failure to reach a fair agreement with the writers and actors necessary to make such a series possible — including Simien and Glover — no progress will be made until the dispute is resolved. Afterward, "Lando's" fate will likely depend on the state of "Star Wars" television — though an impressive showing from Simien's "Haunted Mansion" certainly wouldn't hurt.